Oct 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Telecom Italia's Brazilian unit is considering investing an extra 750 million euros ($948.53 million) over three years to improve its local mobile phone network, according to a person with knowledge of the plan, as the Italian company tries to regain momentum in a key market.

* Deutsche Bank is preparing to sell a $2 billion portfolio of U.S. commercial real estate loans as the North American property markets heat up, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Dutch private equity group Waterland is in exclusive talks to buy Median Kliniken, Germany's largest private sector chain of health rehabilitation clinics, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* The trustee of Hubbell Inc's controlling family trusts is evaluating alternatives for their holdings, which may lead to a shakeup at the $7.2 billion U.S. electrical equipment maker, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Irish cement maker CRH Plc has teamed up with Mexican rival Cemex to explore a bid for all the assets industry giants Lafarge and Holcim must sell to get the go-ahead for their planned merger from competition watchdogs, according to several people familiar with the matter.

* Telecom operator Swisscom AG is considering a possible sale of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb, which is worth up to 5 billion euros and has been a target for Vodafone , sources familiar with the situation said.

* Actavis Plc plans to approach Allergan Inc again about a potential merger, as the Botox maker warms up to the possibility of a sale, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Buyout firm Vista Equity Partners is in talks to acquire TransFirst Inc, a payment processing company that has filed for an initial public offering, for as much as $1.5 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Germany's Bertelsmann plans to increase its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House as early as next year, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Global miner Anglo American Plc is planning to initiate the sale of its three smallest copper mines in Chile and a smelter worth $1 billion by end of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Security software maker Symantec Corp is in advanced talks to split its business into two entities - one that sells security programs and another that does data storage, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 327,000-barrel-per-day (bpd), joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery has pushed back the planned restart of its 70,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit to the end of the week, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.

* U.S. private equity fund TA Associates is in advanced talks with the promoters of Famy Care Ltd and private equity investor AIF Capital to purchase a 35 percent stake in the unlisted Mumbai-based generic oral contraceptive pills and hormone drug maker for $200 million, the Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the deal. (bit.ly/1oP6V9o)

* India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd is evaluating a proposal to buy stranded power assets worth $5 billion, in contrast with its earlier strategy of taking the greenfield route to add capacity, the Times of India reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1CTvwSQ)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.7907 euro) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)