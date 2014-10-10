(Adds Lazard Ltd and ICICI Venture)

Oct 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Struggling British outsourcer Serco Group Plc is looking to sell off its environmental services and leisure businesses as part of an overhaul designed to restore its fortunes, a source close to the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

* Commodities trader and miner Glencore has considered a secondary listing in Australia over the last year, eyeing the potential to tap a market with mining experience and captive funds, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Venezuela considers a World Bank arbitration tribunal's award "manageable" and will pay Exxon Mobil Corp for the 2007 nationalization of its oil projects from November, a source at state oil company PDVSA said on Thursday.

* Australia's APN Outdoor plans to sell up to A$349 million ($306.18 million) in shares in an initial public offering as Quadrant Private Equity sells down its stake in the digital billboard company, a source working on the deal told Reuters on Friday.

* Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners is looking to sell its controlling stake in Pacific island Guam's telecom and pay-television company Teleguam Holdings LLC (GTA), people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Temasek Holdings has agreed to invest 5 billion rupees ($81.9 million) to buy a stake in Devyani International, operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee chains in India, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Redexis, the holding for the gas distribution business in Spain of Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners, has hired a bank to advise it on buying assets from competitor Naturgas, the local unit of Portugal's EDP, two sources aware of the process said.

* Britain is unlikely to sell any more of its remaining 25 percent stake in Lloyds Banking Group until the bailed-out lender is cleared to pay dividends again, banking and political sources told Reuters.

* Altice, a holding company backed by billionaire cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, wants to enter into exclusive talks with Brazil's Oi to buy its Portuguese telecoms operation, sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

* Amazon.com Inc is in preliminary talks to buy Indian fashion portal Jabong, as part of its plan to bolster presence, the Economic Times reported, citing four people aware of the discussions. (bit.ly/1tgu3oF)

* Investment bank Lazard Ltd has asked bidders that have shown interest in buying Citgo Petroleum Corp's U.S. refineries to submit an additional round of offers, people close to the deal told Reuters this week as the sale process proceeds despite doubts.

* ICICI Venture, one of India's largest domestic private equity funds, is in talks to team up with Tata Power Co Ltd to take over troubled power plants that have been short circuited by regulatory uncertainties, fuel supply disruptions, low demand and high debt, the Economic Times reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1tgv1kL)

