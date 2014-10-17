(Repeats with no changes to text)
Oct 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP) has
attracted four offers for German packaging maker Kloeckner
Pentaplast in a potential 1.5 billion-euro ($2
billion) deal, several people familiar with the matter said.
* Timken Co, Regal Beloit Corp RBC.N and Altra
Industrial Motion Corp are among those competing for
Emerson Electric Co's power transmission solutions
business, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Goldman Sachs Group is in discussions to acquire
IndexIQ, a Rye Brook, New York-based exchange-traded fund
provider, according to three sources familiar with the
situation.
* Indian smartphone marker Micromax Informatics Ltd plans to
initially invest 1 billion rupees ($16.2 million) on services
and innovation as it tries to move beyond the business of mobile
phone hardware that has become more or less standardised, the
Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the
development. As part of the exercise, the company is developing
a new set of smartphones on a forked version of the Android
operating system, the paper said, citing the sources. (bit.ly/1wcH2EO)
* Nearly five years after Danone broke up with
Britannia Industries Ltd, the French food and beverage
maker is looking to part ways with its current joint venture
partner, the Rahul Narang Group, the Mint reported, citing two
people familiar with the development. (bit.ly/ZH59kp)
* CF Industries Holdings Inc ended merger talks with
Norway's Yara International ASA after the companies
failed to agree on terms of a deal that would have created a
global fertilizer concern with an enterprise value approaching
$30 billion, said a person familiar with the matter.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
($1 = 61.7200 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)