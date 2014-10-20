EU bankers say 'no' to more new bank rules ahead of Brexit
LONDON, April 25 The European Union should hit the pause button on new bank rules ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc, senior bank executives said on Tuesday.
(Repeats with no changes to text)
Oct 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Thai full-service carrier Bangkok Airways Co Ltd has priced its initial public offering at 25 baht (0.77 U.S. cents) per share, as it raises 13 billion baht ($402.23 million) to fund expansion, people with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.
* French food giant Danone, maker of Activia yoghurt and Evian water, has decided it wants to pursue a takeover of U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Group, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group are not considering raising their $14-per-share, all-cash, definitive offer for Chiquita Brands International Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
* IBM Corp has agreed to hive off its loss-making semiconductor unit to contract-chipmaker Globalfoundries Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Platform Specialty Products, the chemical company part owned by activist investor Bill Ackman, has agreed to buy Arysta LifeScience IPO-ARYS.N in a deal valuing the Ireland-based agriculture chemical maker at $3.5 billion, including debt, the Financial Times reported. (on.ft.com/1tDPLTw)
* An investor group that includes Jynwel Capital and funds affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government is launching a bid to buy Reebok from Adidas AG for about $2.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
* Lending Club, the world's largest online marketplace directly connecting borrowers and investors, has chosen the New York Stock Exchange for its initial public offering, the Financial Times reported Sunday.
* Blackstone Group LP, vying with financiers including Citigroup Inc, is starting a new fund to provide loans for a luxury-jet market projected to reach $280 billion over the next decade, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1yQ7JDE)
* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer is expected to outline cost-cutting efforts and give new details about how the company is evaluating possible acquisitions when the company releases its third-quarter results on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/ZLd9ku)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (1 US dollar = 32.3200 Thai baht) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)
LONDON, April 25 The European Union should hit the pause button on new bank rules ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc, senior bank executives said on Tuesday.
* Expanding pricing and performance options for xSlate R12 rugged tablet PC platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: