Oct 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Thai full-service carrier Bangkok Airways Co Ltd has priced its initial public offering at 25 baht (0.77 U.S. cents) per share, as it raises 13 billion baht ($402.23 million) to fund expansion, people with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

* French food giant Danone, maker of Activia yoghurt and Evian water, has decided it wants to pursue a takeover of U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Group, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group are not considering raising their $14-per-share, all-cash, definitive offer for Chiquita Brands International Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

* IBM Corp has agreed to hive off its loss-making semiconductor unit to contract-chipmaker Globalfoundries Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Platform Specialty Products, the chemical company part owned by activist investor Bill Ackman, has agreed to buy Arysta LifeScience IPO-ARYS.N in a deal valuing the Ireland-based agriculture chemical maker at $3.5 billion, including debt, the Financial Times reported. (on.ft.com/1tDPLTw)

* An investor group that includes Jynwel Capital and funds affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government is launching a bid to buy Reebok from Adidas AG for about $2.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

* Lending Club, the world's largest online marketplace directly connecting borrowers and investors, has chosen the New York Stock Exchange for its initial public offering, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

* Blackstone Group LP, vying with financiers including Citigroup Inc, is starting a new fund to provide loans for a luxury-jet market projected to reach $280 billion over the next decade, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1yQ7JDE)

* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer is expected to outline cost-cutting efforts and give new details about how the company is evaluating possible acquisitions when the company releases its third-quarter results on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/ZLd9ku)

(1 US dollar = 32.3200 Thai baht)