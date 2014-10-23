Oct 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* A consortium of buyout firms Advent International Corp and
Avista Capital Partners is in advanced talks to acquire UCB SA's
U.S. generic drugs unit Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals
Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Private-equity firms are circling Bayer's 10
billion euros ($12.7 billion) plastics business, hoping to
divert the German drugmaker from its plan to list the division,
two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Sterigenics International LLC, a provider of contract
sterilization services to the medical device and food
industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at as much
as $1.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar
with the matter.
* Private-equity firm TPG has taken a minority stake in
GreenSky Trade Credit LLC, an investment that values the
consumer-finance company at nearly $2 billion, the Wall Street
Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1wca7Uf)
