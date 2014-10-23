(Repeats with no changes to text)

Oct 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* A consortium of buyout firms Advent International Corp and Avista Capital Partners is in advanced talks to acquire UCB SA's U.S. generic drugs unit Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private-equity firms are circling Bayer's 10 billion euros ($12.7 billion) plastics business, hoping to divert the German drugmaker from its plan to list the division, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Sterigenics International LLC, a provider of contract sterilization services to the medical device and food industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at as much as $1.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private-equity firm TPG has taken a minority stake in GreenSky Trade Credit LLC, an investment that values the consumer-finance company at nearly $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1wca7Uf)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.7915 euro) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)