* Dubai's Limitless will pledge its future revenues to service debt repayments as it attempts a second restructuring of a $1.2 billion Islamic loan which banking sources said should be completed ahead of a December deadline.

* Bain Capital raised $400 million by selling a nearly 4 percent stake in India's Hero MotoCorp, or about double its initial target, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Greece's Alpha Bank is to raise about $510 million from a deal backed by shipping loans, one of the first of its kind in Europe for nearly a year, finance industry and Alpha bank sources said on Friday.

* Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital is in the lead to acquire Angus Chemical Co, a specialty chemicals subsidiary of Dow Chemical Co, for more than $1 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.

