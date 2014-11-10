PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 26
April 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by the media:
* Dubai's Limitless will pledge its future revenues to service debt repayments as it attempts a second restructuring of a $1.2 billion Islamic loan which banking sources said should be completed ahead of a December deadline.
* Bain Capital raised $400 million by selling a nearly 4 percent stake in India's Hero MotoCorp, or about double its initial target, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* Greece's Alpha Bank is to raise about $510 million from a deal backed by shipping loans, one of the first of its kind in Europe for nearly a year, finance industry and Alpha bank sources said on Friday.
* Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital is in the lead to acquire Angus Chemical Co, a specialty chemicals subsidiary of Dow Chemical Co, for more than $1 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in BANGALORE)
April 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* PwC did not approve Toshiba's April-Dec financial statements