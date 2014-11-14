(Repeats with no changes to text)

Nov 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Toscafund, an investment manager that has a large stake in rival bank Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L), is among a group of blue-chip backers that bought shares in Virgin Money ahead of its initial public offering in London on Thursday, Sky News reported.

* Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) bought 20,000 tonnes of semi-anthracite coal for shipment in January via a tender that closed on Nov. 4, a source from the South Korean utility said on Friday.

* The private equity owners of Hostess Brands LLC are planning to put the maker of Twinkies and Ding Dongs up for sale in early 2015, potentially valuing it at more than $1.7 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Electronic trading company Virtu Financial LLC hopes to go public in the spring, about a year after it originally planned its market debut, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Buyout group IK Investment Partners has launched the sale of its German asset Sport Group, hoping to fetch a price of more than 300 million euros ($373.59 million), three people familiar with the deal said.

* Apollo Global Management is planning to bid for all GlaxoSmithKline's mature drugs, joining an auction expected to value the business at more than $3 billion, according to four people familiar with the process.

* Consortiums led by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and Spain's Abengoa have bid the lowest to build two solar plants in Morocco with a combined capacity of up to 350 megawatts, sources involved in the deal said.

