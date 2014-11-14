(Repeats with no changes to text)
Nov 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Toscafund, an investment manager that has a large stake in
rival bank Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L), is among a group of blue-chip
backers that bought shares in Virgin Money ahead of its
initial public offering in London on Thursday, Sky News
reported.
* Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) bought 20,000 tonnes of
semi-anthracite coal for shipment in January via a tender that
closed on Nov. 4, a source from the South Korean utility said on
Friday.
* The private equity owners of Hostess Brands LLC are
planning to put the maker of Twinkies and Ding Dongs up for sale
in early 2015, potentially valuing it at more than $1.7 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Electronic trading company Virtu Financial LLC hopes to go
public in the spring, about a year after it originally planned
its market debut, two sources familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
* Buyout group IK Investment Partners has launched the sale
of its German asset Sport Group, hoping to fetch a price of more
than 300 million euros ($373.59 million), three people familiar
with the deal said.
* Apollo Global Management is planning to bid for
all GlaxoSmithKline's mature drugs, joining an auction
expected to value the business at more than $3 billion,
according to four people familiar with the process.
* Consortiums led by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power
and Spain's Abengoa have bid the lowest to build two
solar plants in Morocco with a combined capacity of up to 350
megawatts, sources involved in the deal said.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(1 US dollar = 0.8030 euro)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)