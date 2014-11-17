Nov 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Allergan Inc is close to a buyout deal worth up to
$65.5 billion by Actavis Plc, one that could end months
of pursuit by Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals and
William Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Negotiations between Hasbro Inc and DreamWorks
Animation SKG Inc have been hampered by issues regarding
the structure of the combined company, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC has agreed to invest
hundreds of millions of dollars to become a major shareholder in
Virgin Cruises, the cruise ship division being set up by British
entrepreneur Richard Branson, according to Sky News.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)