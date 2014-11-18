UPDATE 2-Teva's new asthma inhaler poses first competition for GSK's Advair
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday launched an asthma inhaler that will be the first direct competition to GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.
Nov 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* A group led by Canadian property investor Ivanhoe Cambridge has clinched a deal to buy a Manhattan office tower for $2.25 billion from Blackstone Group LP, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the terms of the sale.
* Merger talks between Hasbro Inc and DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc formally ended on Monday morning, when the toy company's board voted to walk away, according to a person with knowledge of the board's actions.
* Russian Pharmacy Chain 36.6 is in talks to acquire the Russian unit of Finnish drug retail and wholesale company Oriola-KD, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.
* Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp is leading the bidding for Swiss packaging group SIG Combibloc Group, a source familiar with the deal said on Monday.
* Malaysian state investor 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) took a big step towards a planned $3 billion IPO for its power plant assets, filing a long-awaited application for a flotation that will reduce its huge debt burden, sources said.
April 20Visa Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it expects full-year profit at the high end of its forecast, as it benefits from the purchase of Visa Europe and big credit-card portfolio wins back home.