Nov 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* A group led by Canadian property investor Ivanhoe Cambridge has clinched a deal to buy a Manhattan office tower for $2.25 billion from Blackstone Group LP, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the terms of the sale.

* Merger talks between Hasbro Inc and DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc formally ended on Monday morning, when the toy company's board voted to walk away, according to a person with knowledge of the board's actions.

* Russian Pharmacy Chain 36.6 is in talks to acquire the Russian unit of Finnish drug retail and wholesale company Oriola-KD, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

* Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp is leading the bidding for Swiss packaging group SIG Combibloc Group, a source familiar with the deal said on Monday.

* Malaysian state investor 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) took a big step towards a planned $3 billion IPO for its power plant assets, filing a long-awaited application for a flotation that will reduce its huge debt burden, sources said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)