Nov 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* U.S. private equity giant Bain Capital hired Reunion
Capital Partners to advise on a listing of Australian accounting
software firm MYOB Ltd worth up to A$3 billion ($2.59 billion),
a source familiar with the deal said.
* South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) decided to
buy an office building that Deutsche Bank AG is
constructing in Frankfurt for about 350 billion won ($315
million), a source briefed on the matter said on Friday.
* Portugal's Millennium BCP may sell a stake of
around 10 percent in Polish lender Bank Millennium to
boost its capital, a senior banking source told Reuters on
Thursday.
* Germany's top utility E.ON SE has entered
exclusive talks to sell its Spanish activities to Australian
infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd, four
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* QKR Corp a mining fund headed by former JPMorgan Chase &
Co banker Lloyd Pengilly, is close to making a bid of
about $1 billion for Canada's Nevsun Resources Ltd
(NSU), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge
of the situation. (bloom.bg/1F4mMs6)
* U.S. and European buyout funds are preparing final bids to
acquire a division of KKR's software firm Northgate
Information Solutions in a deal that could value the
asset at up to 470 million pounds ($738 million), sources
familiar with the process said.
($1 = 1,109.8000 Korean won)
($1 = 1.1581 Australian dollar)
($1 = 0.6370 British pound)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)