Nov 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* U.S. private equity giant Bain Capital hired Reunion Capital Partners to advise on a listing of Australian accounting software firm MYOB Ltd worth up to A$3 billion ($2.59 billion), a source familiar with the deal said.

* South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) decided to buy an office building that Deutsche Bank AG is constructing in Frankfurt for about 350 billion won ($315 million), a source briefed on the matter said on Friday.

* Portugal's Millennium BCP may sell a stake of around 10 percent in Polish lender Bank Millennium to boost its capital, a senior banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

* Germany's top utility E.ON SE has entered exclusive talks to sell its Spanish activities to Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

* QKR Corp a mining fund headed by former JPMorgan Chase & Co banker Lloyd Pengilly, is close to making a bid of about $1 billion for Canada's Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation. (bloom.bg/1F4mMs6)

* U.S. and European buyout funds are preparing final bids to acquire a division of KKR's software firm Northgate Information Solutions in a deal that could value the asset at up to 470 million pounds ($738 million), sources familiar with the process said.

($1 = 1,109.8000 Korean won) ($1 = 1.1581 Australian dollar) ($1 = 0.6370 British pound) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)