Nov 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* A Delaware court has held up the merger of oilfield services provider Nabors Industries Ltd's unit with C&J Energy Services Inc, saying C&J's board did not adequately shop the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

* U.S. private equity group Providence and two Chinese groups are considering possible bids for the Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with situation.

* Sweden's Vattenfall has mandated Citi Group to organise the sale of its lignite power plants and mines in Germany as it retrenches from past large acquisitions that have sent it deep into the red, two people familiar with the situation said.

* Valero Energy Corp plans to overhaul the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, an alkylation unit, a crude distillation unit and a hydrocracking unit in the spring and summer of 2015 at its 330,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery, said sources familiar with the refinery's plans.

* Dubai Festival City (DFC), a unit of conglomerate Al Futtaim Group, is in the process of raising a 3.9 billion dirham ($1.06 billion) loan facility from six banks, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)