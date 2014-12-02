Dec 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's wealthy personal clients are being offered several hundred million dollars of convertible debt in Uber, the driver-hailing app, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/15Nb4rp)

* Oil Search Ltd has bid more than $300 million to buy the Papua New Guinea assets of Talisman Energy Inc, in a move that could accelerate an expansion of the Pacific nation's flagship gas-export facility, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1ybopUU)

* German utility E.ON is being advised by JP Morgan in the planned spin-off of its power generation assets as well as its energy trading and upstream businesses, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd, the world's second-largest developer of shopping malls and office buildings, received approval on Monday from Hong Kong's stock exchange for an up to $6 billion initial public offering.

* Chinese conglomerate Fosun, controlled by billionaire Guo Guangchang, was set on Monday to offer 23.50 euros per share in a new bid for holiday company Club Mediterranee, a source close to the process said.

* Brevan Howard, one of the world's biggest hedge fund managers, is shutting its commodities fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, following losses after a rout in the commodities market this year.

* The Qatari royal family is leading the race to buy the Spanish fashion brand Pepe Jeans as buyout funds struggle to match the sellers' price expectation of at least 700 million euros, several sources close to the auction process said.

* Some 70 percent of creditors to state-owned conglomerate Dubai World have agreed, subject to approval, to the revised terms of the debt restructuring presented at a meeting in London on Monday, sources with direct knowledge of the talks said.

* Romanian businessman Frank Timis is in talks with trader Gerald Metals about an offtake agreement for iron ore from the Marampa mine in Sierra Leone, which Timis has bought from the administrators of London Mining, industry sources said.

* Azadea Group, a retailer with franchise rights for brands such as Gap, Zara and Superdry across the Middle East, aims to raise up to $500 million with the sale of a minority stake in the business, sources aware of the matter told Reuters.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)