* German industrial gases firm Linde plans to split the job of management board member Aldo Belloni in two when he retires at the end of the year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Lafarge and Holcim are set to win the European Union's approval for their merger deal to create the world's biggest cement maker, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

* U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson has hired Goldman Sachs to explore a sale of its artificial sweetener brand Splenda, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* EU antitrust regulators are likely to expand their scrutiny of Orange's 3.4 billion euro ($4.2 billion) bid for Jazztel, stepping up pressure on the companies to enhance their concessions, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* German property lender Aareal is seeing its chances of buying peer Westimmo rise after other bidders have lost interest, several sources familiar with the transaction said.

* Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) has chosen three banks to arrange a $1.8 billion seven-year loan to help fund general operations, its first such facility in a number of years, three banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

* European oil trader Vitol is likely to clinch a term deal to supply nearly 1.2 million tonnes of oil products into Ethiopia for next year, industry sources said on Wednesday.

* Major shareholders in Italy's roads and airports group Atlantia have agreed to a shake-up of its ownership structure, two sources close to the matter said, a move that could make it more accessible to new investors.

