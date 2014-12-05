BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
Dec 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Electronics retailer RadioShack Corp will stop matching employees' retirement-fund contributions and review health benefits to help cut costs, reported Bloomberg, citing an internal memo.
* Uber Technologies Inc is in talks to sell more than $1 billion in convertible debt, a source familiar with the matter said, soon after the U.S. taxi service said it raised $1.2 billion in its latest funding round.
* U.S. investigators probing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC's dealings in Libya are focused on a multi-million dollar payment by the big hedge-fund firm they believe was funnelled in part to a friend of Colonel Moammar Gadhafi's son, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the inquiry. (on.wsj.com/1s0DlQ0)
