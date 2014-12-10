Dec 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The board of BT Group Plc met on Tuesday to discuss
the possible acquisition of British mobile operators O2 or EE,
and agreed to continue talks with both sides, a person familiar
with the situation said.
* Citigroup Inc is in the final stages of talks with
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) on the sale of its Japanese
retail banking operations for about 40 billion yen ($334
million), sources with knowledge of the matter said.
* Baby boomer-focused catalog retailer Orchard Brands Sales
Agency LLC is putting itself up for sale in a process that could
fetch more than $500 million, people familiar with the situation
said on Tuesday. The company has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc
to assist with the sale, the people said.
* U.S. aviation support company AAR Corp has begun
the sale of cargo handler Telair in a deal that could value the
German business at up to 800 million euros ($988 million), three
sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)