(Updates to add item on "Wal-Mart")
Dec 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The New York banking regulator is investigating if
Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc used
algorithms on their trading platforms to manipulate foreign
exchange rates, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
* Cracks in the foundation of Wal-Mart's retail
business in China have been developing for years, hidden by
questionable accounting and unauthorized sales practices,
according to employees and internal documents reviewed by
Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1um3AjR)
* Starboard Value LP has built a roughly 6 percent stake in
Staples Inc and increased its position in Office Depot
Inc to about 10 percent, according to people familiar
with the matter, moves that could increase pressure for a
combination of the office-supply retailers. (on.wsj.com/1un4jRL)
* A group of telecommunications companies led by Oi SA
looking to break up a rival in Brazil are still negotiating with
each other and no bid for the target is imminent, a source with
knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
* Troubled British outsourcer Serco is in talks to
sell its environmental services arm to turnaround specialist
Rutland Partners for around 75 million pounds ($118 million), a
source close to the situation said on Wednesday.
* British bank HSBC has dismissed its head of
foreign exchange trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa,
Stuart Scott, a source with knowledge of the decision said on
Wednesday.
* The biggest U.S. private mortgage insurer, Radian Group
Inc, is close to a sale of its financial guaranty
business to Assured Guaranty Ltd for around $800
million, according to people familiar with the matter.
* French food group Danone will hold a board
meeting on Thursday to discuss whether to keep or sell its
medical nutrition business, a person familiar with the matter
said.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)