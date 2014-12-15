Dec 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Takata Corp has begun enforcing tighter quality controls on a group of parts suppliers as the auto safety equipment maker boosts production to replace millions of air bags recalled for a potentially deadly defect, according to people involved.

* A plunge of nearly half in oil prices could help Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reap a fiscal windfall of at least $12 billion when he presents his 2015/16 budget in February, two government sources told Reuters.

* Private equity fund Blackstone Group LP has begun the process of grouping all the property it holds in India into a real estate investment trust, or REIT, and list this on the local bourses to raise about $1.5 billion by selling roughly 50 percent to the public, the Economic Times reported, citing four people with direct knowledge of the development. (bit.ly/1wtZDPh)

