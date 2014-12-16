(Repeats with no changes to text)
Dec 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Spanish oil major Repsol is close to buying
Canada's fifth-largest independent petroleum producer, Talisman
Energy, a source with knowledge of the matter said on
Monday.
* The parent of Canada's Porter Airlines is nearing the sale
of a passenger terminal it operates at Toronto's Billy Bishop
Airport, according to three sources familiar with the process.
* Puerto Rico's electric power authority, PREPA, is expected
to ask bondholders to extend a forbearance agreement to give it
more time to turn around its struggling operations, according to
two people familiar with negotiations.
* InterContinental Hotels Group Plc has agreed to
buy Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants for $430 million in cash, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1BNmbLu)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)