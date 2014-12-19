UPDATE 2-UK's Sports Direct deal to enter U.S. market irks analysts
Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market
Dec 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* A former part-owner of India's SpiceJet Ltd is leading a 12 billion rupees ($190.5 million) bailout plan to rescue the budget carrier from collapsing, two Indian newspapers reported on Friday.
* Indian refurbished goods retailer Reverse Logistics Corps, which operates under the brand name GreenDust, is in talks with Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd for providing services around management of returned goods and re-selling of refurbished items that are sold through AliExpress.com, the Economic Times reported, citing multiple sources close to the development. (bit.ly/1GXltfx)
* A major capital markets creditor of bankrupt San Bernardino, California, will oppose any exit plan that is more favorable to Calpers, California's public pension fund, a source familiar with the creditor's strategy said on Thursday.
* China's Fosun International plans to raise its offer for Club Mediterranee on Friday to outbid Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
* Private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC is exploring a sale of TRAC Intermodal LLC, a logistics equipment leasing company that could be valued at more than $1.7 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Hedge fund Paulson & Co has taken a stake in specialty pharmaceuticals company Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd as the company recovers from inventory issues and the departure of its chief financial officer, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Clothing manufacturer American Apparel Inc has been approached by private equity firm Irving Place Capital for a possible takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
* Online marketplace Snapdeal.com is seeking to acquire a significant stake in a logistics company or form a joint venture with one to overcome the delivery challenges in India's fast growing e-commerce market, the Economic Times reported citing two people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1GXg5sR)
* Yum Restaurants India is in talks with private equity firm Samara Capital Partners to sell the company-owned KFC restaurant chain business in West India, the Economic Times reported citing a person aware of the discussions. (bit.ly/1GXgtrs)
($1 = 63.0600 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)
