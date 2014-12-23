(Adds Societe Generale)

The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* French bank Societe Generale might have to push back its profitability targets in Russia by several years, because of that country's economic troubles, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

* American Apparel's board believes a bid by Irving Place Capital to buy the retailer for up to $1.40 per share is far too low and any takeover offer should be "several multiples" higher, a source familiar with the board's thinking said.

* Thales' top shareholders are at odds over its plan for a dual leadership structure that may change their influence at the French defence electronics maker, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* A legal battle over Boeing Co's $4.2 billion contract to transport U.S. astronauts into orbit may hinge on whether the company benefited from an alleged last-minute change by NASA in its criteria for picking winning bids, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the details. (on.wsj.com/1JKU2tI)

* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has decided to set up a separate sales network for its light commercial vehicle business, which debuts next year, the Times of India reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1xcsb2e)

* A computer breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co earlier this year could have been avoided if the bank had installed a simple security fix to an overlooked server in its network, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on investigations.

(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)