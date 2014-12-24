(Adds Cerberus, Sumitomo)
The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* After rolling up several famous firearm makers and
rebranding them as Remington Outdoor Co Inc, Cerberus Capital
Management LP will have trouble unloading its gun holdings, the
New York Post reported citing sources. (bit.ly/1sWAPL4)
* Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) will buy Citigroup
Inc's Japanese retail banking operations in October for
about 40 billion yen ($332.50 million), people with knowledge of
the matter said on Wednesday.
* Meredith Whitney's hedge fund is being sued by its biggest
investor, a fund connected to billionaire Michael Platt's
BlueCrest Capital Management, as demands to recoup
money spill into court, Bloomberg reported, citing people with
knowledge of the dispute. (bloom.bg/1t9FT4w)
* Ajay Singh, a co-founder of SpiceJet Ltd who
sold his stake in the airline in 2010, has started negotiations
with billionaire Kalanithi Maran's representatives to buy out
his entire 58 percent stake in the cash-strapped airline, Mint
reported, citing two persons close to the development. (bit.ly/1EaHRpU)
* The Japanese government plans to sell part of its stake in
Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd and its banking and
insurance units in a public offering in September, two sources
with knowledge of the plan said.
* Germany's HeidelbergCement AG is negotiating to
sell Hanson Building Products Ltd (IPO-HNBP.N), a maker of
concrete and clay building products, to private equity firm Lone
Star Funds, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Sony Corp is considering a sale of its Sony/ATV
Music Publishing unit, which owns the rights to most of the
Beatles' songs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the
company's leaked internal emails.
* Coca-Cola Co plans to cut 1,000-2,000 jobs globally
in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
($1 = 120.3000 yen)
($1 = 120.3000 yen)