* Japan's financial regulator has begun stress tests on regional banks to determine how much their earnings would suffer if long-term interest rates remain near record lows under the Bank of Japan's loose money policy, according to two people with direct knowledge of the process.

* The board of American Apparel Inc has received a letter from British buyout firm Lion Capital, pushing it to explore strategic options include a sale, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

* Mexican film exhibitor Cinepolis and Kochi-based Carnival Films Pvt Ltd are in separate talks with SRS Ltd to buy its cinema exhibition business, signalling further consolidation in the movie exhibition industry, Mint reported, citing two people directly aware of the development. (bit.ly/1HUb05h)

