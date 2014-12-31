BRIEF-Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at Cauchari
* Orocobre/Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at cauchari
Dec 31 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is considering making a bid for Portuguese lender Novo Banco SA, the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo SA (BES), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Italy's Benetton family is ready to halve its 50 percent stake in World Duty Free to make the travel retailer more attractive to a potential partner in the industry, two sources close to the matter said.
April 27 Gold on Thursday edged away from two-week lows hit in the previous session on scepticism over President Trump's proposed U.S. tax reform, with markets awaiting central bank meetings in Europe and Japan. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,266.80 per ounce, as of 0115 GMT. Bullion prices edged away from a two-week low of 1,259.90 hit in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,267.70 an ounce.