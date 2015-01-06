Jan 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Verizon Communications Inc approached AOL Inc
about a potential acquisition or joint venture to expand
its mobile-video offerings, Bloomberg reported, citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
* European private equity firm Cinven's acquisition of the
public-sector division of British software firm Northgate
Information Solutions will be backed with 285 million
pounds($434 million) of debt financing, banking sources said on
Monday.
* United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider NMC Health
, founded by billionaire Indian entrepreneur B.R. Shetty,
is in talks with bankers for a potential long-term loan, four
sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
* Acushnet Company, which owns golf brands such as Titleist
and Footjoy, chose U.S.-based Solebury Capital to advise on a
potential IPO seen worth around $1.8 billion around 2016, a
source with direct knowledge said on Tuesday.
* Accessories retailer Coach Inc is nearing a deal
to buy privately held women's luxury shoe company Stuart
Weitzman Holdings LLC for about $600 million, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
* Paul Tudor Jones, the founder and chief investment officer
of the roughly $13 billion hedge fund firm Tudor Investment
Corp, has closed his firm's oldest fund, a source familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
* Lewis Ranieri is nearing a deal to sell commercial
real-estate services firm Situs Holdings, in the mortgage-bond
pioneer's latest effort to cash in on a rising property market,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/1wg6JUb)
* Britain's Financial Conduct Authority plans to fine the
investment banking unit of the failed Portuguese lender Banco
Espirito Santo SA for violating listing rules, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the
matter.
* NPS Pharmaceuticals, which develops treatment for
rare diseases, is looking for a buyer, the Wall Street Journal
reported. NPS Pharma's advisers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc
have started contacting other companies to gauge their
interest, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
($1 = 0.6553 pounds)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)