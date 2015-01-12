Jan 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and its unit
Alipay are in advanced talks to buy a stake for about $550
million in India's One97 Communications, which owns an online
payment platform, sources directly involved in the transaction
said.
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is preparing to
withdraw from its Asian corporate banking business and put most
of it up for sale, according to a report by Bloomberg, citing a
person with knowledge of the discussions.
* UK's Commonwealth Development Corporation, private equity
investors CX Partners, Newquest and a unit of Bajaj Group are
leading a 6 billion rupees ($96.63 million) investment in
Ujjivan Financial Services, clinching the single largest funding
deal in India's microfinance sector, Times of India reported,
citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1BXnebh)
($1 = 62.0950 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)