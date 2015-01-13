Jan 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Hyundai Motor Co's chairman and vice chairman are seeking to raise about $1.25 billion by selling shares of Hyundai Glovis, a person familiar with the matter said, a move that could smooth succession in the family-owned conglomerate.

* A Florence-based banking foundation is considering selling its 3.25 stake in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* Asian private equity firm MBK Partners and Australian bank Macquarie Group have launched plans to sell jointly owned South Korean cable TV operator C&M Inc in a deal they hope could be worth up to $2.9 billion, people briefed on the matter said on Monday.

* China's biggest movie theatre operator Wanda Cinema Line Corp is seeking to raise 1.26 billion yuan ($203.19 million) through an initial public offering, scaling back its original listing plan, people with knowledge of the matter said.

* Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc, the Philippines' No. 3 nickel producer, is expected to raise $600 million in an IPO in March, sources said, taking advantage of higher prices and exports triggered by a ban on shipments of ore from Indonesia.

* Mark Zuckerberg and Xiaomi Inc CEO Lei Jun discussed a potential investment by Facebook in China's top smartphone maker ahead of its $1.1 billion fundraising last month, but a deal never materialised, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Salus Capital Partners would provide $500 million to RadioShack Corp in a kind of debtor-in-possession loan used by companies to fund operations in bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

