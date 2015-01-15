Jan 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Chinese taxi-hailing application operator Travice Inc has
received a combined investment of some 70 billion yen ($595.3
million) from Japan's SoftBank Corp, Alibaba
and others, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* Samsung Electronics recently offered to buy BlackBerry Ltd
for as much as $7.5 billion, seeking its
valuable patents as it battles Apple in the corporate
market, according to a person familiar with the matter and
documents seen by Reuters.
* China Railway Construction Corp (CRCC) looks poised to
clinch a contract to build a $3.75 billion Mexican high-speed
train system even after its original winning bid was revoked
when it became engulfed in a political scandal, say sources with
knowledge of the bidding.
* U.S. aerospace components maker Transdigm and
European buyout groups Cinven and EQT are all
exploring an acquisition of cargo handler Telair in a potential
$700-800 million deal, two people familiar with the transaction
said.
* South African e-commerce and media firm Naspers
is looking to sell its Polish operations, including Eastern
Europe's largest web auction service Allegro, sources said on
Wednesday.
* Several of the top 10 investors at Aegerion
Pharmaceuticals Inc are pushing the company to oust
Chief Executive Marc Beer and consider selling itself, according
to people familiar with the matter.
* Brazilian state-controlled lenders BNDES and Banco do
Brasil SA are close to disbursing over 4 billion reais ($1.53
billion) in loans to ailing oil rig producer Sete Brasil
Participações SA, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's player in the race to capture
the mobile ride-hailing market in China is receiving more than
$500 million of fresh capital, including an infusion from
Japanese telecommunications company SoftBank Corp, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
situation. (on.wsj.com/14XmWak)
($1 = 117.5900 yen)
($1 = 2.6159 Brazilian reais)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)