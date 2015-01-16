(Repeats with no changes to text)
Jan 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Spanish builder Sacyr has reached an agreement
with Santander on restructuring part of 2.2 billion
euros ($2.56 billion) of debt associated with its 9 percent
Repsol stake, a source close to the negotiations said.
* Malaysia's second-richest man, Ananda Krishnan, is in
talks with state firm 1MDB to become a cornerstone
investor in a long-delayed, $3 billion listing of its power
assets, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* RadioShack Corp, expected to file for bankruptcy
next month, is in talks to sell leases on some of its stores to
telecoms operator Sprint Corp, Bloomberg said, citing a
person with direct knowledge of the matter.
* South Africa's Foschini Group has agreed to buy
British clothing retailer Phase Eight, Bloomberg News reported
on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the deal.
($1 = 0.8593 euros)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)