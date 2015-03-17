(Adds item on Fosun) (Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon, please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking Top New page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page. For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users, please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page, enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com)

* Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in advanced talks to acquire most of the assets of Digital First Media, publisher of the Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News, for around $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Trading house Trafigura is set to become the largest exporter of oil from Russian state-owned energy major Rosneft under a deal it is negotiating with the sanctions-hit company, industry sources told Reuters.

* Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's second-largest bank by market value, is eyeing a debut in the debt capital markets this year after inviting bankers to pitch for arranger roles on a potential U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark sukuk issue, sources said on Monday.

* European private equity fund Permira is selling off its remaining shares in luxury clothing retailer Hugo Boss , worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc is considering selling its business in Latin America as part of a broad restructuring plan, the Financial Times reported.

* Apple Inc's much-hinted-at TV service may soon become a reality as the iPhone maker is in talks with programmers to offer a slimmed-down bundle of TV networks this fall, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co is in talks to buy network-security company Websense Inc, owned by private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Dataminr Inc, which analyzes tweets and other information streams to create alerts for traders, reporters and government agencies, has raised $130 million from banks and institutions in a new private round, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Ggx3TU)

* Fosun International Ltd is considering a bid for commercial property broker Cushman & Wakefield, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1xagPMD)

