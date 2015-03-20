(Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon, please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking Top New page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page. For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users, please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page, enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com)

March 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Lafarge Chief Executive Bruno Lafont told an internal meeting of about 60 executives at mid-day that he still wanted the merger with Swiss peer Holcim to go ahead, said a source familiar with the situation.

* Lloyds Banking Group and Natixis <CNAT.PA. have sold their holdings in debt of Dubai World, the state-owned conglomerate nearing a $14.6 billion debt restructuring, according to sources familiar with the matter.

* The board of Italian mid-sized bank Banca Carige will discuss on Thursday raising the size of planned cash call to between 800 million and 900 million euros, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

* Ireland's Malin Corp IPO-MALI.L has raised 330 million euros ($352 million) in one of Europe's biggest biotechnology IPOs, a source close to the life sciences company said on Thursday, surpassing its target range of 275 million to 325 million euros.

* Spanish lender Sabadell is set to make a firm offer to buy TSB on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said, after it made a 340 pence-per-share preliminary approach for the British bank last week.

* Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica has lined up nine banks to run its 3 billion euro ($3.2 billion) capital increase in connection with its purchase of Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp is nearing an agreement to pay just over $700 million to settle lawsuits involving foreign exchange services, including cases by New York state and federal authorities that claim the bank overcharged pension funds and other clients, according to a person familiar with the probe.

* C&J Energy Services Inc sold $1.06 billion of junk loans backing its acquisition of a unit of Nabors Industries Ltd, a day before shareholders are set to vote on the merger, Bloomberg reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1x7pxei)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)