March 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Lafarge Chief Executive Bruno Lafont told an
internal meeting of about 60 executives at mid-day that he still
wanted the merger with Swiss peer Holcim to go ahead,
said a source familiar with the situation.
* Lloyds Banking Group and Natixis <CNAT.PA. have
sold their holdings in debt of Dubai World, the
state-owned conglomerate nearing a $14.6 billion debt
restructuring, according to sources familiar with the matter.
* The board of Italian mid-sized bank Banca Carige
will discuss on Thursday raising the size of planned cash call
to between 800 million and 900 million euros, two sources close
to the matter told Reuters.
* Ireland's Malin Corp IPO-MALI.L has raised 330 million
euros ($352 million) in one of Europe's biggest biotechnology
IPOs, a source close to the life sciences company said on
Thursday, surpassing its target range of 275 million to 325
million euros.
* Spanish lender Sabadell is set to make a firm
offer to buy TSB on Friday, a source with knowledge of
the matter said, after it made a 340 pence-per-share preliminary
approach for the British bank last week.
* Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica has lined up
nine banks to run its 3 billion euro ($3.2 billion) capital
increase in connection with its purchase of Vivendi's
Brazilian unit GVT, a source familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp is nearing an
agreement to pay just over $700 million to settle lawsuits
involving foreign exchange services, including cases by New York
state and federal authorities that claim the bank overcharged
pension funds and other clients, according to a person familiar
with the probe.
* C&J Energy Services Inc sold $1.06 billion of
junk loans backing its acquisition of a unit of Nabors
Industries Ltd, a day before shareholders are set to
vote on the merger, Bloomberg reported, citing a source familiar
with the matter. (bloom.bg/1x7pxei)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)