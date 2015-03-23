(Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For
coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon,
please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking
Top New page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page.
For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users,
please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the
Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page,
enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact
ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com)
March 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and the
shareholders of Pirelli were putting the final touches
on a deal that will trigger a 7 billion euro ($7.5 billion)
buyout of the Italian tyre company, four sources close to the
matter said on Sunday.
* Toyota Motor is finalising plans for its first
passenger car assembly plant in Mexico that could be approved by
its board as early as next month, according to three people with
knowledge of the matter.
* Russian energy giant Rosneft will cut its stake
in Pirelli after a deal that will make China National
Chemical Corporation the single biggest investor in
the Italian tyre maker, two sources with knowledge of the deal
said. Rosneft would not exit Pirelli for now, the sources
said.
* Deutsche Bank's retail operations will bear
the brunt of its planned restructuring and will most likely be
spun off in a stock market listing, two sources familiar with
internal discussions at Germany's biggest bank said on Saturday.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)