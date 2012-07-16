BRIEF-Datatec says to sell Westcon-Comstor America business for up to $800 mln
* Datatec - to sell Westcon-Comstor North America and Latam operations for up to $800 million and 10 pct of rest of westcon-comstor for $30 million to Synnex
July 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* U.S. private equity firm NEA will invest 840 million rupees ($15.23 million) in Trishe Developers, a renewable energy infrastructure development company, the Economic Times reported.
* Aluminium producer Nalco is in talks to buy Indonesia's Ashan Aluminium (Inalum), the Business Line reported.
* Coal India Ltd to invest 125 billion rupees ($2.27 billion), mostly for developing rail infrastructure, the Hindustan Times reported.
* Tata Motors is in talks with Brazilian authorities about setting up a plant to assemble Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) Freelander four-by-fours, the Financial Times reported.
* Universal Music is drawing up plans to sell Virgin Records after acquiring it in a 1.2 billion pounds ($1.87 billion) deal to buy EMI to avoid competition issues with the EU by reducing its market share in the UK, the Telegraph reported.
