July 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Homeserve Plc has been approached by private
equity buyers looking to bid up to 1 billion pounds ($1.56
billion) to take control of the home repair and insurance
business, the Telegraph reported.
* Vivendi SA is working with two investment banks
to explore the sale of videogame giant Activision Blizzard Inc
, in which the French conglomerate owns a majority
stake, people familiar with the matter said, according to the
Wall Street Journal.
* France's Crédit Agricole SA is planning to spin
off its Cheuvreux securities business to independent brokerage
Kepler, following a similar deal between the brokerage and
Italy's UniCredit last year, reported the Financial Times.
* Ingress Corp Bhd, a car parts supplier, has
received offers from several parties to take the company
private, but so far nothing has been decided, Business Times
reported.
* India's Jindal Steel & Power is close to
acquiring a controlling stake in a Canadian coal mine owner CIC
Energy to feed its India-based power and steel plants,
reported the Economic Times.
* Plans for Singaporean carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd
to buy into the locally operated South East Asian
Airlines Inc (SEAir) has been delayed as due diligence has taken
longer than expected, an official said on Tuesday, the Business
World reported.