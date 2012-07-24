July 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Stockbrokers Singer Capital Markets and N+1 Brewin are set to merge, in a further example of consolidation in the sector, the Financial Times reported.

* Alibaba Group, China's largest ecommerce company by revenue, announced an internal restructuring on Monday as the group seeks to refocus management control in the hands of founder Jack Ma, the Financial Times reported.