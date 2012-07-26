July 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* France Telecom SA is keen to get back on the
acquisition trail in Europe but has ruled out a merger with
German rival Deutsche Telekom AG, its chief executive
said in an interview published in the Financial Times website.
* Speciality chemicals maker TPC Group Inc is in
exclusive discussions to go private for about $600 million,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* Malaysian Airline System Bhd may revisit a joint
venture plan with Australia's Qantas as part of its
strategy to boost interlining revenue by over 40 percent, as it
becomes an official member of OneWorld Alliance in 2013, the
Edge reported.
* A consortium of companies owned by Li Ka-shing, the
richest person in Asia, agreed to buy MGN Gas Networks of
Britain for 645 million pounds ($998.03 million), as Li's
corporate empire continued to broaden its already large global
footprint in the energy sector, the New York Times reported.
* MGM Holdings Inc, the parent of film studio
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc, is planning a possible
public stock offering, the company said in a brief statement,
offering few details about what it called a "confidential"
filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reported the
Wall Street Journal.
* Japanese trading giant Marubeni is expected to finalise by
September a deal to buy a 20 percent stake in water
concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc for about $400
million, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.
* The spat between Unitech Ltd and Norway's
Telenor ASA has escalated with the former blocking a
proposed rights issue by Uninor, the Business Line reported.
Unitech has written to the foreign investment promotion board
that its nominees on Uninor's board had not given their consent
for the rights issue, the report said.