July 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* France Telecom SA is keen to get back on the acquisition trail in Europe but has ruled out a merger with German rival Deutsche Telekom AG, its chief executive said in an interview published in the Financial Times website.

* Speciality chemicals maker TPC Group Inc is in exclusive discussions to go private for about $600 million, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Malaysian Airline System Bhd may revisit a joint venture plan with Australia's Qantas as part of its strategy to boost interlining revenue by over 40 percent, as it becomes an official member of OneWorld Alliance in 2013, the Edge reported.

* A consortium of companies owned by Li Ka-shing, the richest person in Asia, agreed to buy MGN Gas Networks of Britain for 645 million pounds ($998.03 million), as Li's corporate empire continued to broaden its already large global footprint in the energy sector, the New York Times reported.

* MGM Holdings Inc, the parent of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc, is planning a possible public stock offering, the company said in a brief statement, offering few details about what it called a "confidential" filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reported the Wall Street Journal.

* Japanese trading giant Marubeni is expected to finalise by September a deal to buy a 20 percent stake in water concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc for about $400 million, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

* The spat between Unitech Ltd and Norway's Telenor ASA has escalated with the former blocking a proposed rights issue by Uninor, the Business Line reported. Unitech has written to the foreign investment promotion board that its nominees on Uninor's board had not given their consent for the rights issue, the report said.