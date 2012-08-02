Aug 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* American International Group Inc is looking to buy back a large amount of its shares from the government, according to people familiar with the company's thinking, in a push that could make the United States a minority shareholder by the fall and enable the insurer to fully repay its bailout sooner than expected, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Senior British government figures are discussing the possibility of buying out private investors in Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc , the Financial Times reported.

* The Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest soft-drinks maker, is exploring a bid for the beverage unit of Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing several people with knowledge of the matter.

* Wells Enterprises, the maker of Blue Bunny ice cream, is up for sale, according to people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported.

* Silver Lake, the largest technology focused private-equity manager, has raised more than $4 billion since it started marketing its latest buyout fund, reported Bloomberg citing two people with knowledge of the matter.