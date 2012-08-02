Aug 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* American International Group Inc is looking to buy
back a large amount of its shares from the government, according
to people familiar with the company's thinking, in a push that
could make the United States a minority shareholder by the fall
and enable the insurer to fully repay its bailout sooner than
expected, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Senior British government figures are discussing the
possibility of buying out private investors in Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc , the Financial Times reported.
* The Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest soft-drinks
maker, is exploring a bid for the beverage unit of Singapore's
Fraser and Neave Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing
several people with knowledge of the matter.
* Wells Enterprises, the maker of Blue Bunny ice cream, is
up for sale, according to people familiar with the matter, the
Financial Times reported.
* Silver Lake, the largest technology focused private-equity
manager, has raised more than $4 billion since it started
marketing its latest buyout fund, reported Bloomberg citing two
people with knowledge of the matter.