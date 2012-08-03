Aug 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Russian group Rostelekom OAO is in talks with Sweden's Tele2 AB about a possible merger of their Russian mobile businesses, Kommersant newspaper said.

* Financial firm JG Wentworth is on the block for as much as $1 billion, the New York Post reported. link.reuters.com/xet79s

* American pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer Inc, has sold Discovery Park, its research and development site in Kent, to a private consortium headed by two businessmen who run the former Samsung site in Teesside, reported the Telegraph. link.reuters.com/qut79s

* Knight Capital Group Inc is in talks with Silver Lake Partners-backed trading firm Virtu Financial LLC about a possible deal or capital infusion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's largest drugmaker by market value, is looking for acquisitions in Europe including a possible takeover of German generic-drug maker Stada Arzneimittel AG, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter. link.reuters.com/zys79s

* ICICI Bank Ltd's private equity arm ICICI Venture Funds Management Co Ltd and Baring Private Equity Asia have begun talks to sell their stake of close to 31 percent in Karvy Group-owned brokerage house Karvy Stock Broking Ltd or KSBL, reported the Mint. link.reuters.com/hat79s (Compiled by Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)