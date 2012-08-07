Aug 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Eastman Kodak Co, which is planning to auction
1,100 digital patents, received two bids from investor groups
including Apple Inc and Google Inc of between
$150 million and $250 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* BHP Billiton Ltd, the world's biggest miner, is
in talks with Harry Winston, the Canadian mining and
retail group, about a sale of its diamond business, the
Financial Times reported.
* Australian mining magnate Nathan Tinkler has no plans to
cut the A$5.25 billion ($5.56 billion) offer to take Whitehaven
Coal Ltd private despite a weak commodities outlook,
Bloomberg reported.
* United Parcel Service Inc's planned acquisition of
TNT Express NV is on track to win approval from
European regulators in the fourth quarter, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing executives of both companies.
* Youku Inc, China's largest online video company
by revenues, tried to reassure investors that its planned merger
with Tudou Holdings Ltd, the number two, was on track
to close in the current quarter, the Financial Times reported.