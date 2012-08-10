Aug 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Plans have been made to form a consortium to buy a 66
percent stake in the government-controlled nuclear group Urenco
for as much as 7 billion euro ($8.62 billion), the Financial
Times reported. The attempt is being led by Patrick Upson, a
former chief executive of a joint venture between Areva SA
and Urenco called Enrichment Technology
Company.
* International Business Machines Corp has
considered buying Research In Motion Ltd's enterprise
division, Bloomberg reported, citing two unnamed sources.
* China's CNOOC Ltd said it plans to defend its
$15 billion proposed buyout of Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc
before U.S. regulators by describing itself as a
publicly traded company that has a record of compliance with
U.S. law, reported the Wall Street Journal.