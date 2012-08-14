Aug 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd is nearing
a deal to buy Oaktree Capital Group LLC's Jackson Square
Aviation aircraft-leasing company for more than $1 billion,
Bloomberg News reported, citing three people with knowledge of
the matter.
* Federal regulators are preparing to clear Verizon
Wireless's $3.9 billion deal to acquire airwaves from several
cable companies including Comcast Corp the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people close to the negotiations, after
the companies reached broad agreement to settle antitrust
concerns.
* U.S. hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has bought a large stake
in Agrium Inc, in a move to pressure the Canadian
fertilizer company to cut costs and spin off its farm retail
distribution arm, a report said late on Monday. Jana has added
to a stake now worth nearly 5 percent of the $15 billion company
since June, making it the biggest shareholder of Agrium, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
* New York-based hedge fund Tiger Asia Management LLC will
return outside capital to investors by the end of the month amid
a probe by Hong Kong regulators, Bloomberg News reported, citing
a letter to investors.
* German insurers Allianz SE and Munich Re Group
AG are interested in buying the German business of
Dutch grid operator TenneT Holding BV and stand ready
to fund much needed upgrades in power transmission, daily
Handelsblatt reported, citing people familiar with the
negotiations.
* Japan's Toshiba Corp is likely to sell a 16
percent stake out of its 67 percent holding in its U.S. nuclear
power unit Westinghouse to businesses including a U.S.
nuclear-related firm, to put it in a better position to win
orders from developing countries, the Yomiuri newspaper
reported.
* FirstGroup Plc is considering ditching its company
name from the West Coast rail franchise and rebranding the
operation Horizon Trains, should it win the controversial bid
for the London to Scotland service, the Telegraph reported.
* A minority shareholder, Grand Slam Management, of Israel's
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Monday rejected
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's sweetened offer
price of $39.5 a share for a buyout, signalling further delay in
the Indian company's protracted takeover bid, the Economic Times
reported.
* One of the India's premier stock exchanges, Bombay Stock
Exchange, has set up a working committee to process its proposed
initial public offering (IPO), the Business Line reported.
* Shipping Corp of India Ltd has initiated fresh
talks with the country's biggest public sector oil company, Oil
and Natural Gas Corp Ltd to form a joint venture to
help the explorer in its offshore oil exploration activities,
the Economic Times reported.