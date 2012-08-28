Lufthansa CEO says optimistic regarding demand
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Demand for Lufthansa flights is better than expected this year, with traffic from the United States and Asia developing well, the carrier's chief executive said on Monday.
Aug 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Ireland's Ryanair has asked at least six airlines to operate alternative services on some Aer Lingus routes, as it seeks regulatory approval for a $850 million takeover of its domestic rival, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Demand for Lufthansa flights is better than expected this year, with traffic from the United States and Asia developing well, the carrier's chief executive said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, June 5 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade has demanded asset sales larger than initially expected by the country's largest for-profit college operators, Kroton Educacional SA and Estácio Participações SA, before it will approve their merger, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.