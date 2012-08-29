Aug 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* A Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has opposed the terms of
commodities trader Glencore's proposed $30 billion
takeover of miner Xstrata, the Financial Times reported
on Wednesday, without citing sources.
* U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co LP plans to
invest 100 billion yen ($1.27 billion) in struggling Japanese
chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp by next month, the
Nikkei reported.
* China may allow so-called "sunshine" private trust funds,
a prototype of hedge funds, to list on the Shanghai Stock
Exchange when conditions are suitable, as part of a broader push
to move the bourse away from being dominated by retail
investors, an official newspaper reported on Wednesday.