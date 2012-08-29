Aug 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* A Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has opposed the terms of commodities trader Glencore's proposed $30 billion takeover of miner Xstrata, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.

* U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co LP plans to invest 100 billion yen ($1.27 billion) in struggling Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp by next month, the Nikkei reported.

* China may allow so-called "sunshine" private trust funds, a prototype of hedge funds, to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange when conditions are suitable, as part of a broader push to move the bourse away from being dominated by retail investors, an official newspaper reported on Wednesday.