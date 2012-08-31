BRIEF-Joseph Stilwell says reiterate belief that Wayne Savings Bancshares should be sold
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
Aug 31 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Friday:
* Private equity firm Guggenheim Partners is close to buying "Golden Globe" producer Dick Clark Productions after "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest and his backers withdrew from talks, the Hollywood Reporter newspaper said.
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering