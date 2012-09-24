Sept 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Europe's banks are on track to dispose of 20 billion euro ($25.98 billion) worth of loans backed by offices, shops and hotels this year as lenders across the continent race to reduce exposure to the volatile real estate sector ahead of tough regulatory changes.

* France's AXA is preparing a bid for portfolio assets that Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI will have to sell to secure regulatory clearance for their planned merger, newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

* BAE Systems Plc has warned it will walk away from its proposed 35 billion euro tie-up with EADS if the deal waters down its special relationship with the Pentagon.