Dec 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* UPS is making progress in its quest to win EU
approval for its 5.2 billion euro takeover of TNT Express
but still faces a big challenge in convincing Brussels
that it has a credible buyer for a swath of assets across
eastern Europe, the Financial Times reported. ()
* BG Group is exploring selling more assets linked to
it $20 billion natural gas development in Australia, in yet
another move to unlock capital that would help finance its
spending commitments, the Financial Times reported. ()
* Online poker company PokerStars is discussing a deal to
buy the Atlantic Club casino from investment firm Colony Capital
LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing several people
familiar with the matter.