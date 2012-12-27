Dec 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler wants to push the pace of government privatisation efforts including in companies such as Deutsche Telekom AG, according to an internal ministry document obtained by Die Welt newspaper.

* Tesco Plc has set up an Indian subsidiary to buy fresh and processed foods from the country for its global stores, in a move that could help the world's third largest retailer trim costs and develop local expertise before opening shops here, the Economic Times reported. []

* Eni SpA, the Italian petroleum exploration and production company, which holds 47.18 percent in Hindustan Oil Exploration Co Ltd, is in talks with U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp to sell its entire stake, the Business Standard reported.

* BDO International, the $6-billion Belgium-based audit and accounting firm, will call off its four-year joint venture BDO India with Haribhakti Consulting by selling its 10 percent stake to its Indian partner, the Economic Times reported citing a senior company officials. []