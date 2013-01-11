Jan 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Legg Mason Inc has been approached in recent months by some of its senior managers and private equity firms with plans to take the struggling asset manager private, but the board has decided against exploring that option at least until the company has a new chief executive, three sources told Reuters.

* A former portfolio manager at Tudor Investment Corp who oversaw energy investing from Singapore for the giant hedge fund is setting up his own business with a handful of former colleagues, according to several people familiar with the matter.

* Royal Bank of Scotland is considering recouping half of its imminent penalty for its role in a global interest rate rigging scandal from the 2012 bonus pool of its investment bankers, the Financial Times reported.

* Italian motorway group Atlantia's planned takeover of Gemina, which controls Rome airport operator ADR, will include a sizable stock component as well as cash, sources close to the matter said.

* IntercontinentalExchange would consider selling Euronext as an alternative to floating it if bids for the European stock market emerge during ICE's planned $8.2 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext, three sources close to the exchange said.

* The Securities & Exchange Board of India may ask Diageo to rework certain clauses in the agreement with the United Breweries Group as they do not comply with local regulations, the Economic Times reported. ()

* French oil company Total wants firm offers for its TIGF gas network and storage business in southwest France by Feb. 4, sources close to the matter said.

* British private equity group 3i has sold all of its remaining 16.7 percent stake in German engineering group Norma for about 109 million euros ($144.03 million). A source familiar with the situation said 3i was now preparing to sell four more companies, including Canadian manufacturer Mold Masters and UK software maker Civica.