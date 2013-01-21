Jan 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Restructuring specialist Hilco is the frontrunner in the
battle to save music retailer HMV from administration, British
media reported.
* Santander is considering making a 2 billion pound
($3.2 billion) bid for National Australia Bank's UK
business to accelerate its British expansion, the Sunday Times
reported citing unnamed sources.
* The boards of Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real
Estate, Abu Dhabi's biggest real estate developers,
have approved a state-backed merger of the firms through a share
swap, sources familiar with the matter said.
* L&T Finance is in advanced stages of negotiations to buy
Morgan Stanley's wealth management business in India, the
Business Standard reported.
* Private equity firm EQT has pulled the sale of German
academic publisher Springer Science+Business Media because it
believes it can achieve a better price later in the year, the
Financial Times reported on its website.
(Compiled by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by G.Ram
Mohan)