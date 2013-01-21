Jan 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Restructuring specialist Hilco is the frontrunner in the battle to save music retailer HMV from administration, British media reported.

* Santander is considering making a 2 billion pound ($3.2 billion) bid for National Australia Bank's UK business to accelerate its British expansion, the Sunday Times reported citing unnamed sources.

* The boards of Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate, Abu Dhabi's biggest real estate developers, have approved a state-backed merger of the firms through a share swap, sources familiar with the matter said.

* L&T Finance is in advanced stages of negotiations to buy Morgan Stanley's wealth management business in India, the Business Standard reported.

* Private equity firm EQT has pulled the sale of German academic publisher Springer Science+Business Media because it believes it can achieve a better price later in the year, the Financial Times reported on its website.

