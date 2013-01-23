Jan 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Microsoft Corp is in discussions to invest between $1 billion and $3 billion of mezzanine financing in a buyout of Dell Inc, CNBC cited unidentified sources as saying on Tuesday.

* Poland is offering to sell an 11.75 percent stake in the country's top lender PKO BP worth some 5.3 billion zlotys ($1.7 billion) to bring in fresh privatisation funds to the state coffers, market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

* British Airways is in talks with India's biggest carrier, IndiGo, over a ticketing and baggage sharing agreement, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions said on Tuesday.